Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

Leonie Schroder and her family's spot in the list of the 350 wealthiest people in the UK for 2023 fell from 40th to 43rd, but still managed to see her fortune increase by £100m to £4.7bn.

Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, dropped to 94th place, with his wealth falling to £1.8bn from £2bn last year. His former partner Steve Lansdown fell to 152nd in the ranking, but retained a fortune of £1.2bn.

Ashmore Group CEO Mark Coombs, who saw the second-greatest overall decline in the sector last year, regained 22 spots to 134th, as his wealth rose by £100m to £1.3bn.

Stonehage Fleming's Adam Fleming and his family lost one position in the ranking, slipping to 119th, but his wealth increased slightly to £1.6bn.

Rich List: UK wealth sector bosses fall down the rankings as their fortunes decline

Lord Rothschild was the only top wealth management boss to see his family's fortune increase last year. However, his fortune reversed this year as the baron dropped from 167th to 210th place, losing over £250m as his investment trust crashed.

With a fortune of £11.5bn, BlueCrest Capital Management's co-founder Michael Platt just made it into the top ten, up by £1.5bn since 2022.

Another top hedge fund boss, Rokos Capital's founder Chris Rokos, jumped to 86th on the list from 104th as his fortune rose to £2bn from £1.8bn last year.

After a strong year on the markets, Brevan Howard co-founder Alan Howard is now the 100th richest person in the UK with a fortune worth £1.8bn.

Rishi Sunak, who became the first frontline politician to be ranked among the UK's wealthiest people last year, made the list once again.

The former hedge fund manager and his Indian heiress wife Akshata Murty were named the 275th wealthiest individuals in the UK, with a combined fortune of £529m, down from £730m last year.

Other fund bosses that made the list included Quadrature Capital's Suneil Setiya (105th), Caledonia Investments' Charles Cayzer (144th), Egerton Capital's John Armitage (147th), Smedvig Capital's Peter Smedvig (190th) and Pelham Capital's Ross Turner (217th).