People's Bank of China
Why China will weather the trade war
Country's growth story remains intact
How will renminbi movements affect other Asian currencies?
We believe the move of US dollar/Chinese renminbi above seven during early August is symbolic, and the country has explained it is in response to the US-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods.
The winners and losers from the escalating US-China trade war
Which asset classes will benefit?
UK and US markets suffer worst day of the year on currency war concerns
Renminbi devalued
Cazenove's Mui: Real impact of China's slowing economy
Trade tensions with US dragging growth
Carmignac's Hovasse: Trade war de-escalation needed for more constructive EM outlook
In 2018, emerging markets experienced a risk-off period, taking a hit from a combination of rising US interest rates, dollar appreciation and major political tensions pitting the US against China, Russia and Turkey.
Chinese equities: Buying a pig in a poke?
Strife ahead of Chinese New Year
Trade wars: Will it be a Happy New Year for China-focused investment companies?
How are companies weathering trade war storms?
Investor sentiment reaches new low on US recession fears
UK equities also unpopular
China Special: Look beyond politics to understand the country
Next five years are 'crucial'
Taper tantrum, Swiss franc peg, negative rates: Ten historic central bank moves
Which decisions rocked investors?
Psigma's Becket: Why Fed inaction is a victory for EMs - and star player China
For much of 2015, and the early part of 2016, I only had to check the direction of the oil price and the Shanghai Composite to work out how good - or bad - the day ahead would be.
Helicopter money's three roadblocks: Politics, hyper-inflation and productivity
Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at LGIM, takes a closer look at the remaining options for global central banks.
The concerning story behind China's rising bank loans
A unique aspect of China's financial system has been the rapid accumulation of bank deposits over the last decade, but what is the sector's future?
Where now for the renminbi?
Asia ex Japan index underperforms for three years
HY bonds: Has risk of default increased or has value returned?
Rhys Davies, fixed interest deputy fund manager at Invesco Perpetual and manager of the City Merchants High Yield investment trust, explores what the recent rise in yields in the high yield market means for investors.
Mobius on the challenges for EMs as US rate rise looms
Rate uncertainty weighs on markets
Credible policy support crucial for China's 'two-speed' economy
Despite the negative sentiment and a rise in risks, the fundamentals of Asia are better positioned to withstand an external shock than other EM regions, according to Jade Fu, investment manager at Heartwood Investment Management
Hasenstab: How does China's debt compare to Western peers?
Michael Hasenstab, executive vice president and chief investment officer for Templeton Global Macro Group, gives his assessment of China's true debt levels.
China's central bank issues first ever dim sum bond in London
Issue six times oversubscribed
How will further loosening of monetary policy affect China's government bond market?
Cary Yeung, head of greater China debt at Pictet Asset Management, analyses what the recent turmoil in Chinese markets means for the onshore bond sector
Why investors need to remain mindful of a more flexible renminbi regime
Ooi Boon Peng, chief investment officer, fixed income at Eastspring Investments, looks at how last month's devaluation of the renminbi is spilling over into other Asian bond markets