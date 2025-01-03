China's central bank switches to one main interest rate in major overhaul decision - reports

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is planning to adopt one interest rate to manage credit demand in the country.
According to comments sent by the Chinese central bank to the Financial Times, the PBOC said it would prioritise "the role of interest rate adjustments" and leave behind "quantitative objectives" for loan growth in what would count as a significant change in Chinese monetary policy. The PBOC added that it would likely cut interest rates from the current 1.5% level "at an appropriate time" this year, aligning Beijing's monetary policy decisions with those of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Trade wars emerge as biggest risk facing investment markets in 2025 Curr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes