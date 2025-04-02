Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: Ways to play the gold rally

Hitting all-time highs

clock • 5 min read

Gold is once again in the spotlight, surpassing $3,100 per ounce this week.

Its latest rally has reignited investor interest – not just as a safe haven but because it seems increasingly untethered from traditional drivers. Typically, falling inflation, rising bond yields and a strong US dollar would temper its ascent. Yet gold has continued to climb. For some, this signals a golden opportunity, much like King Midas' fabled touch. For others, gold's rise risks becoming Icarus, flying too close to the sun before an inevitable fall. Gold's drivers Gold's role as a crisis hedge is nothing new. In 2024, it proved its mettle once again, posting strong gains an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Commodities

Trium Capital's Tom Roderick: The bull case for yellow metal miners
Commodities

Trium Capital's Tom Roderick: The bull case for yellow metal miners

Investor concerns 'misplaced'

Tom Roderick
clock 12 November 2024 • 5 min read
First Eagle Investments' Max Belmont: Gold as a strategic portfolio asset
Commodities

First Eagle Investments' Max Belmont: Gold as a strategic portfolio asset

'Potential hedge for investors'

Max Belmont
clock 23 October 2024 • 3 min read
HL's Derren Nathan: Oil and gold prices have spiked as Middle East tensions reach boiling point
Commodities

HL's Derren Nathan: Oil and gold prices have spiked as Middle East tensions reach boiling point

'$100 mark not out of the question'

Derren Nathan
clock 04 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot