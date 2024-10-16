China stimulus fuels global investor rotation into emerging market stocks

According to the Bank of America's October Global Fund Manager survey, nearly half (47%) of investors had pointed to EM equities as the biggest winner from Beijing's stimulus announcement, followed by commodities (41%). Meanwhile, government bonds (41%) and Japanese equities (33%) are seen as the biggest losers on the back of the plans, according to the survey. Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years The People's Bank of China unveiled a set of monetary stimulus measures in late September designed to inject confidence in the country's struggling eco...