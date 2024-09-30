Friday Briefing: China's mammoth stimulus has given equities a boost, but it doesn't solve the core issues

Chinese equities are currently on track for their best week since 2008, after authorities launched a tidal wave size stimulus package to boost economic growth.
The CSI 300 index is up almost 16% this week, according to MarketWatch data, its best performance in almost 16 years when China announced a similar stimulus package in response to the Global Financial Crisis. Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years The People's Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled an Rmb800bn ($114bn) lending pool for the country's capital markets, allowing funds to lend to companies to buy back their own shares and to lend to non-bank financial institutions, such as insurers, to buy local equities. At the same time, it cut a key policy rat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes