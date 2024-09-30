Friday Briefing: China's mammoth stimulus has given equities a boost, but it doesn't solve the core issues

The CSI 300 index is up almost 16% this week, according to MarketWatch data, its best performance in almost 16 years when China announced a similar stimulus package in response to the Global Financial Crisis. Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years The People's Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled an Rmb800bn ($114bn) lending pool for the country's capital markets, allowing funds to lend to companies to buy back their own shares and to lend to non-bank financial institutions, such as insurers, to buy local equities. At the same time, it cut a key policy rat...