Friday Briefing: China's mammoth stimulus has given equities a boost, but it doesn't solve the core issues

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Chinese equities are currently on track for their best week since 2008, after authorities launched a tidal wave size stimulus package to boost economic growth.

The CSI 300 index is up almost 16% this week, according to MarketWatch data, its best performance in almost 16 years when China announced a similar stimulus package in response to the Global Financial Crisis. Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years The People's Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled an Rmb800bn ($114bn) lending pool for the country's capital markets, allowing funds to lend to companies to buy back their own shares and to lend to non-bank financial institutions, such as insurers, to buy local equities. At the same time, it cut a key policy rat...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Scottish Mortgage adds 'dazzling' Hermès and Nubank to portfolio

Savvides set to change name of Whitmore's UK Special Sits fund as he assumes control

More on Emerging markets

Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years
Emerging markets

Chinese equities surge on the back of biggest stimulus package in years

Host of policy measures

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 September 2024 • 2 min read
FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: The question of emerging markets' revival
Emerging markets

FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: The question of emerging markets' revival

'Still require careful navigation'

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 11 September 2024 • 5 min read
JP Morgan's Austin Forey: Lessons learned and future insights from after thirty years of emerging markets
Emerging markets

JP Morgan's Austin Forey: Lessons learned and future insights from after thirty years of emerging markets

'Essential component of global finance'

Austin Forey
clock 09 August 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot