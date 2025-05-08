China's monetary stimulus plan not enough to offset Trump's tariff onslaught

On Wednesday (7 May), Chinese policymakers introduced a swathe of measures including a ten basis point cut in the policy rate, a 50bps slash in the country's reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and another quarter-point reduction in its mortgage rates for first time buyers. SMT's Tom Slater: China remains a relevant player amid global market tumult The move came shortly after US and China said they will engage in their first trade talks since Washington imposed triple-digit tariffs on the world's second largest economy in April. According to Bank of America's China Watch report, ...