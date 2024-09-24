The Chinese equity market has rallied following the news that the central bank is unleashing the biggest stimulus package since the start of the Covid pandemic, in a bid to boost economic growth.
The SSE Composite index - which represents the overall performance of companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange – was up almost 4% at the time of publication, recording a significant jump in the minutes following the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) press conference, according to MarketWatch. FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: The question of emerging markets' revival The PBOC said it will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves – known as reserve requirement ratios (RRR) – by 50 basis points. It will also cut a key policy rate by 0.2 percentage points to 1...
