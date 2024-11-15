FundCalibre Elite Radar: Allianz China A-Shares

That was the view of a fund manager I recently caught up in the aftermath of China's new stimulus package, which comes after more than three years of significant pain for the world's second largest economy. In July 2012, then European Central Bank president Mario Draghi gave the so-called "whatever it takes" speech, widely considered today as the turnaround point in the European sovereign debt crisis. Shortly after, the ECB announced the details of its outright monetary transactions programme tool. The pair of moves were enough to remove denomination risk from sovereign bond markets. ...