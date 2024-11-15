FundCalibre Elite Radar: Allianz China A-Shares

“Have we just witnessed China’s own Draghi moment where the government has acknowledged it will do whatever it takes to get the economy moving again?”
That was the view of a fund manager I recently caught up in the aftermath of China's new stimulus package, which comes after more than three years of significant pain for the world's second largest economy. In July 2012, then European Central Bank president Mario Draghi gave the so-called "whatever it takes" speech, widely considered today as the turnaround point in the European sovereign debt crisis. Shortly after, the ECB announced the details of its outright monetary transactions programme tool. The pair of moves were enough to remove denomination risk from sovereign bond markets. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes