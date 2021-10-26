Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

Kashani, who spent more than 15 years at GSAM, was previously global head of ESG portfolio management within the firm's asset management fixed income division. Prior to this, he spent 11 years as a senior research analyst at the firm and helped to develop its ESG capabilities.

Kashani was hired by Apollo to help accelerate ESG integration across the firm's credit platform, for which the company has a proprietary ESG rating system.

His hire comes one month after Apollo's appointment of David Stangis to the newly-created role of chief sustainability officer.