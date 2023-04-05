Invesco promotes Bethany Shard to deputy fund manager

She will work alongside lead manager Martin Walker.

Shard joined Invesco in 2019 in the finance and corporate strategy department from E&Y, before becoming an analyst within the UK equities team in February 2020.

Martin Walker, head of UK equities at Invesco, said her promotion is in recognition of the "significant contribution and commitment made by Bethany, over the last three years".

He added Shard has played an "integral part" in the success of the two funds and the move is a "natural and logical progression", part of the firm's push to develop talent from within the business.