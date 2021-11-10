Federated Hermes strengthens emerging markets team with sustainability hire

Olivia Lankester to join the $643bn firm

clock • 2 min read
Olivia Lankester of Federated Hermes
Image:

Olivia Lankester of Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes has hired Olivia Lankester as responsible investing and sustainability director of its global emerging markets equities team.

Lankester will work to enhance and communicate the team's responsible investing, ESG integration and engagement efforts at portfolio level, according to the firm.

She will also further develop the team's ESG analysis and help ascertain whether portfolio companies are prepared for climate change risks and challenges and work to align companies with UN SDGs.

Lankester will work closely with EOS, the firm's stewardship team, to ensure a regular dialogue is maintained with all companies across the global emerging markets equities portfolio, and that targets are being consistently made and engagement objectives met.

COP26 Blog: Live updates from events at Glasgow

Gary Greenberg, head of global emerging markets at Federated Hermes, said: "We have always been active owners of the stocks we invest in, with ESG integration and engagement forming a key part of our investment process.

"Olivia's role is vital in deepening our ESG awareness and knowledge of issues across our GEMs portfolio. The whole team is looking forward to working with Olivia to encourage our companies along a sustainable trajectory."

Lankester has over 20 years' experience in sustainability, and was formerly senior director of social impact and responsibility at the Lego Group.

She was also a strategic advisor on the Lego Group's sustainability strategy covering brand purpose, social impact investment, and responsible sourcing.  

She also previously worked at Monsoon Accessorize as head of corporate responsibility, prior to which she worked at F&C Asset Management covering pharma, food, retail, ICT and Emerging Markets as associate director of governance and SRI.

Climate change: Nine reasons why COP26 needs to work

Lankester said: "Federated Hermes has a long-standing commitment to responsible investing and I've been extremely impressed with their expertise and commitment in this field.

"I am excited to be working with a team who are walking the talk and together we can use our firepower to meet both financial and sustainable outcomes on behalf of our clients."

Related Topics

More on ESG

Each individual respondent in the UK said they now incorporated ESG factors into their investment processes
ESG

Russell Investments survey: Asset managers scale engagement with underlying investments

90% managers discuss ESG with holdings

Georgie Lee
clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
Paul LaCoursiere, global head of ESG investments at Janus Henderson
ESG

COP26: Janus Henderson to publish new report on furthering decarbonisation

Janus Henderson’s Decarbonisation Panel at COP26

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
Victoria Leggett of Union Bancaire Privée
ESG

Deep Dive: It's essential to create a nature-positive economy

Victoria Leggett, head of impact investing at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), dives into the world of impact investing.

Victoria Leggett
clock 10 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

River & Mercantile sees AUM grow 8% to £47.6bn

05 November 2021 • 2 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 