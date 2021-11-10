Federated Hermes strengthens emerging markets team with sustainability hire

Lankester will work to enhance and communicate the team's responsible investing, ESG integration and engagement efforts at portfolio level, according to the firm.

She will also further develop the team's ESG analysis and help ascertain whether portfolio companies are prepared for climate change risks and challenges and work to align companies with UN SDGs.

Lankester will work closely with EOS, the firm's stewardship team, to ensure a regular dialogue is maintained with all companies across the global emerging markets equities portfolio, and that targets are being consistently made and engagement objectives met.

Gary Greenberg, head of global emerging markets at Federated Hermes, said: "We have always been active owners of the stocks we invest in, with ESG integration and engagement forming a key part of our investment process.

"Olivia's role is vital in deepening our ESG awareness and knowledge of issues across our GEMs portfolio. The whole team is looking forward to working with Olivia to encourage our companies along a sustainable trajectory."

Lankester has over 20 years' experience in sustainability, and was formerly senior director of social impact and responsibility at the Lego Group.

She was also a strategic advisor on the Lego Group's sustainability strategy covering brand purpose, social impact investment, and responsible sourcing.

She also previously worked at Monsoon Accessorize as head of corporate responsibility, prior to which she worked at F&C Asset Management covering pharma, food, retail, ICT and Emerging Markets as associate director of governance and SRI.

Lankester said: "Federated Hermes has a long-standing commitment to responsible investing and I've been extremely impressed with their expertise and commitment in this field.

"I am excited to be working with a team who are walking the talk and together we can use our firepower to meet both financial and sustainable outcomes on behalf of our clients."