Tyndall Investment Management appoints new head of distribution

Tyndall Investment Management has appointed Theresa Russell as the firm’s new head of distribution.

In her new role, Russell will be responsible for driving the firm's business development, focusing on Tyndall's range of retail funds while supporting the growth of the partnerships franchise serving financial advisers.  

Prior to joining Tyndall, she spent nearly three years at CG Asset Management, the absolute return and fixed income specialist, as head of sales and marketing. Prior to this, she held the position of head of sales and marketing at GVQ Investment Management for seven years.

Jonathan Willcocks emerges as global head of distribution at Premier Miton

She joined GVQ Investment Management from Legal and General, where she spent seven years as a senior discretionary investment sales manager covering London-based discretionary relationships. 

"Theresa's outstanding history for building awareness of investment brands and thereby driving strong growth stems from her deep appreciation of what sets investment boutiques apart from the asset management mainstream. It is this shared passion for delivering excellence that makes Theresa a natural fit with Tyndall," said Alex Odd, CEO at Tyndall.    

Canada Life AM appoints head of distribution in trio of promotions

Russell added: "I firmly believe that investors are best served by an unswerving focus on achieving strong returns through active management, underlined by personal accountability and supported by bespoke attention.

"These are attributes which are best delivered by investment boutiques and they run through the very fabric of Tyndall.  I very much look forward to bringing Tyndall's excellent reputation to a wider group of clients and playing a role in the company's continued success."

