Liontrust adds to fixed income team with double hire

Rahman joins the firm from AXA Investment Managers, where she worked as a senior portfolio manager and analyst in its European high yield team for 10 years.

Former Aegon Asset Management senior investment analyst of UK companies Veitch returns to the fund management industry after a 20-year break to raise her family and support organisations in voluntary positions.

Both will work alongside co-heads of fixed income Phil Milburn and Donald Phillips, who manage the Liontrust Strategic Bond funds, GF High Yield Bond fund and the GF Absolute Return Bond fund.

Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote

Rahman will become deputy manager of the GF High Yield Bond fund upon receiving regulatory approval.

Milburn will focus on the macroeconomic drivers of the investment process, while Phillips, Rahman and Veitch will look to add value in credit selection.

Milburn said: "Sharmin and Emma are fantastic additions to our team. Sharmin has a wealth of experience in credit, we are delighted to be able to attract someone of her calibre.

"Having previously worked with her, I have personal experience of the quality of Emma's analysis; I look forward to her rapid transition from equity to credit analysis, a path I took myself roughly 20 years ago."