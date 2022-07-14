Liontrust adds to fixed income team with double hire

Sharmin Rahman and Emma Veitch

clock • 1 min read
Rahman joins the firm from AXA Investment Managers
Image:

Rahman joins the firm from AXA Investment Managers

Liontrust Asset Management has added to its fixed income investment team, hiring both Sharmin Rahman and Emma Veitch.

Rahman joins the firm from AXA Investment Managers, where she worked as a senior portfolio manager and analyst in its European high yield team for 10 years.

Former Aegon Asset Management senior investment analyst of UK companies Veitch returns to the fund management industry after a 20-year break to raise her family and support organisations in voluntary positions.

Both will work alongside co-heads of fixed income Phil Milburn and Donald Phillips, who manage the Liontrust Strategic Bond funds, GF High Yield Bond fund and the GF Absolute Return Bond fund.

Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote

Rahman will become deputy manager of the GF High Yield Bond fund upon receiving regulatory approval.  

Milburn will focus on the macroeconomic drivers of the investment process, while Phillips, Rahman and Veitch will look to add value in credit selection.

Milburn said: "Sharmin and Emma are fantastic additions to our team. Sharmin has a wealth of experience in credit, we are delighted to be able to attract someone of her calibre.

"Having previously worked with her, I have personal experience of the quality of Emma's analysis; I look forward to her rapid transition from equity to credit analysis, a path I took myself roughly 20 years ago."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Numis: Private investors shift to profitability as recessionary fears persist

interactive investor partners with Money Movers to encourage women investors

More on Fund management

While the identities of those departing cannot yet be revealed, the firm shared what the remaining team members would be focused on.
People moves

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

Resets capabilities

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
Sibony will manage the Algebris Global Credit Opportunities strategies.
Fund management

Algebris hires global credit portfolio manager

Samuel Sibony joins

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
Hamish Baillie, who steps down from Ruffer at the end of July
Investment Trusts

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

Duncan MacInnes to lead trust

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 12 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

08 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

08 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Hamish Baillie leaves Ruffer after two decades

12 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot