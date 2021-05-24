Chair of Gresham House Strategic trust David Potter to leave firm

David Potter, chair of the Gresham House Strategic investment trust, has announced that he will be retiring from the board and will not be standing for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) in September.

A process to identify a successor has already commenced.

The board of Gresham House has also said it will begin a strategic review of the trust, with the objective of determining the best course of action to provide growth in value for shareholders.

This review will be conducted in conjunction with an independent financial adviser who is expected to be appointed shortly.

The board of Gresham House Strategic has been disappointed that despite the strong investment and share price performance that it has not been possible to raise additional equity due to the continued existence of the discount of the share price to net asset value (NAV).

The future growth of Gresham House Strategic is therefore limited due to the lack of availability of new funds for investment at a time when both several attractive investment opportunities exist, and Gresham House would be a benefit from taking larger stakes in some of its existing investments, the firm said in a statement.

As a part of the review the continuing role of Gresham House Asset Management (GHAM) as asset manager will be considered. It is expected that the strategic review will be concluded by the forthcoming AGM at which time a further announcement will be made.

Driving force

Potter was the principal driving force in establishing Gresham House after the winding up of Spark Ventures VC portfolio in 2015.

During Potter's period as chair, Gresham House Strategic has delivered strong investment returns and has been one of the best performing small company investment funds in the UK, accordin to GHAM.

Over the last five years, the share price has doubled and its discount to net asset value has narrowed considerably.