Tilney Smith & Williamson appoints new business development director

Charlotte Fairhurst

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 September 2021 • 1 min read
Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed Charlotte Fairhurst as its new business development director.

Fairhurst was previously strategic partnerships manager at Octopus Investments, where she worked for four-and-a half years.

The company announced they hope Fairhurst will "help grow professional connections with solicitors and accountants in London and the South East", working in a team of eight across the country. She recently achieved the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing, and the company states she aims to promote diversity and inclusion, while engaging the younger generation with financial services.

Quilter Cheviot adds to research team with analyst hire

At Octopus Investments, Fairhurst managed relationships with various financial advisory firms, as well as organisations within the legal and accountancy professional such as ICAEW and STEP. Prior to Octopus Investments, she previously worked as senior account manager for three years at Prequin, a data, analytics, and insights company focusing on alternative assets.

Michael Hanlon, director at Tilney Smith & Williamson said "Charlotte has extensive experience working in collaboration with professional connections and we are delighted to now be able to benefit from her expertise within our team".

"I look forward to working closely with Charlotte to help continue to grow our business by forming new partnerships with solicitors, accountants and others in the professional community."

Fairhurst added: "I've known the Tilney Smith & Williamson team for some time and it is great now to be able to join the ambitious, newly-merged business which I've seen undergo rapid growth in recent years.

"I am excited to be working with the group's financial planners and investment managers to help foster greater collaboration with the wider professional community."   

