Peel Hunt
Government action needed to halt UK equity market decline
Companies say regulation should be rolled back
ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret
Recognising the best closed-ended funds
Premier and Miton merger reaction: 'Some prospect of consolidation'
Complimentary fund ranges
Profit forecasts of asset and wealth managers fall by up to 39%
Peel Hunt research
MiFID II rules draining SMID-cap stock liquidity
Investors believe quality of research has also declined
What is the future for UK dividends after the sterling boost wears off?
Increase in payouts due to currency slump