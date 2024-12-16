Friday Briefing: And the exodus continues?

The FTSE 100 company put an end to speculation by confirming its plans to switch its primary UK listing for a New York one in the next 12 to 18 months, subject to shareholder approval. In a stock exchange notice on Tuesday (10 December), Ashtead noted that as it has become "substantially a US business", with 98% of its operating profit coming from North America, and with its executive management and operational headquarters based in the US, a move across the pond was in "the best interests of the business". Just Eat Takeaway to delist from London Stock Exchange However, a UK listin...