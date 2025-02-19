Chrysalis greenlights further share buybacks as it continues £100m capital return

Having already bought back the initial £40m allocation under the share buyback programme set out back in September 2024, the investment trust said today (19 February) in a stock exchange notice that it has increased the authority of its joint corporate brokers to undertake share buybacks on its behalf. Chrysalis to halt new investments until 2026 Peel Hunt analyst Anthony Leatham noted this is a "positive" move from the FTSE 250 investment trust, adding that the strategy has brought down its discount to around 35% to end-December 2024 net asset value (NAV), lower than its 12-month av...