Liontrust profits sink by a further 28% as AUM continues to decline

In its half year results published today (21 November), the firm reported its adjusted profits for this year slump from the £36 million reported in 2023, driven by an 19% fall in net revenues to £81.1m. This was partly offset by a 36% decline in operating expenses year-on-year to £69.8m. In October, Liontrust reported a 4% slump in assets under management and advice (AuMA) over the three months ended 30 September 2024, a figure which has declined further to £25.2bn since then. Peel Hunt analysts Robert Sage and Stuart Duncan noted that although "declining AUM is unhelpful, but mid s...