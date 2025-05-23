City firms call on FCA and Treasury to cut red tape for fund management startups

A group of City professionals have urged the Financial Conduct Authority and Treasury to urgently reform the UK’s regime for new fund management companies.
Speaking at a formal meeting at Mansion House on Thursday (22 May), representatives from the Independent Investment Management Initiative (IIMI), Peel Hunt, RWC Partners, Hill Dickinson and Variis Partners urged regulators to cut red tape for new fund management businesses. They argued that such startups currently face "excessive costs, delays and complexity" when trying to set up shop, with regulation stifling of innovation, limiting competition, while also pushing talent and capital overseas, the group explained. FCA set to cut red tape for investment firms in effort to streamline r...
