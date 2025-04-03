AVI Japan Opportunity collaborates with Fidelity Japan's main investor to force through merger in 'rare hostile approach'

In an RNS notice today (3 April), AJOT's chair, Norman Crighton, said his firm had attempted to engage with FJV's board on "numerous occasions" having followed the trust's progress for several years to try and "discuss the combination of the two companies to create a market leading Japanese investment trust". Fidelity Japan trust's Nicholas Price to retire at the end of 2025 AJOT and FJV posted the same RNS notice regarding the proposal, which included no comment from FJV on the matter. On it, AJOT said it first tried to engage with the Fidelity team about a merger in August 2024 v...