Liontrust suffers £1.3bn outflows as AUM drops 8%

Q1 2025 trading update

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Liontrust was hit with net outflows of £1.3bn for the first quarter of 2025, as investor sentiment remained unchanged from the end of last year, when £1.6bn was pulled from the asset manager.

According to its quarterly update today (15 April), assets under management and advice (AUMA) also suffered over the three months dropping 8.1% to £22.6bn and falling further to £21.6bn as of 10 April. Liontrust suffers 5.3% drop in AUM following £1.6bn outflows in Q4 2024 Liontrust CEO John Ions said that, in the last few years, "the only certainty has been uncertainty". "The current day-to-day unpredictability and fluctuations in markets reinforces our belief in active management and the long-term power of robust and repeatable investment process," he stated. Despite the asset...

