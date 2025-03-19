Experts split over benefits of internalised management for REITs

Their caution came after Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) put forward proposals to internalise its management function, subject to shareholder approval, while three days later, on 7 March, Urban Logistics REIT's (SHED) board said it agreed to an internalisation proposal. If implemented, the proposals would cut down on annual operating costs, with SUPR's board arguing the management internalisation could deliver "significant cost savings of at least £4m per annum". Gravis' Matthew Norris: Why private equity is snapping up REITs for a bargain As a result of switching to an internalised...