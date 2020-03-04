Octopus
Limbu departs Octopus multi-manager team
Joined team in 2008
The Top Down: Octopus Investments' CEO Handcock discusses gender pay gaps and women in senior positions
Promoting more women in senior positions
How the renewables sector is changing and what this means for investors
Taking advantage of clean tech
Revealed: Advisers' favourite business development managers 2017-18
Octopus again tops investment category
China Special: Asia ex Japan ex China - the biggest asset allocation decision of the next decade?
Soon to be viewed as a 'standalone investment'
Northern VT launches £60m VCT fundraise
Existing investors given three-week head start
Tax-efficient round-up: IHT income option from Seneca; Octopus ISA VCT launch
Latest market developments
Octopus Titan VCT raises record £120m ahead of tax year end
Pension reforms continue to drive demand
Revealed: Advisers' favourite business development managers
Octopus tops 'investment' category
Octopus launches £50m top-up for Titan VCT
Brings fundraise target to £120m
Octopus hires Citigroup director for smaller companies team
Joins group as fund manager
City Financial merges away Octopus micro-cap fund version to increase core focus
Follows sale of Adviser Centre
Lighthouse Group launches Luceo Asset Management
Trio of risk-targeted funds to be run by Octopus Investments
Octopus launches £70m fundraising for Titan VCT
In response to investor demand
Octopus to stop fundraising for EIS products
Follows record inflow into Titan VCT
Octopus raises record £100m for Titan VCT
Sector raises largest amount since 2006
How do VCTs and EIS compare for retirement planning?
Differing benefits for pensioners
Foresight hires Octopus Investments' Clarke as sales director
Career in tax-efficient products
Adviser Carl Lamb and Octopus Investments celebrate wins at Growth Investor Awards
Almary Green managing director Lamb named Financial Adviser of the Year
Which financial stocks offer the best potential?
Sector recovery continues
Octopus launches £50m fundraising for Titan VCT
Largest VCT in UK
Transact becomes first platform to offer VCTs
Transact has partnered with Octopus Investments to become the first platform to offer venture capital trusts (VCTs) following the introduction of new legislation.
Why 'naive diversification' must be avoided
Why investors must avoid 'naive diversification'
Octopus calls for more hedged share classes
Oliver Wallin, multi-manager investment director at Octopus Investments, has called for more providers to offer hedged share classes on their funds.