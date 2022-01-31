Octopus launches first VCT in ten years in a bid to raise £20m

VCTs have raised record highs of £710m so far in the 2021-2022 tax year
VCTs have raised record highs of £710m so far in the 2021-2022 tax year

Octopus Investments has launched its first VCT in ten years in a bid to raise £20m with its first sustainability focused VCT.

The VCT, which was launched on 28 January, is named ‘Future Generations' and plans to invest in early-stage businesses that support "building a more sustainable planet, empowering people or revitalising healthcare".

Future Generations will be managed by Simon King, a partner in Octopus Ventures. Octopus is the team behind Octopus Titan VCT, the largest VCT in the UK with £1.3bn in assets under management.

This is the twenty-seventh VCT to open in the 2021-22 tax year, with VCTs raising record highs of £710m so far.

Mobeus VCTs sell out in 24 hours

Simon Rogerson, CEO of Octopus Group, said: "We are living through a period of unprecedented change, in which whole industries are transforming, almost overnight, creating value for investors at a rate never seen before. At the same time, society is struggling to deal with rising levels of inequality, the massive impact of climate change and creaking healthcare systems.

"The combination of these factors creates a huge opportunity for investors. We believe that some of the best returns in the future will come from companies solving society's biggest problems. These companies will help build a better tomorrow, allowing us, and future generations, to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. I am excited that we now offer investors this exposure to smaller businesses with truly sustainable objectives."

Alex Davies, CEO and founder of investment platform Wealth Club commented: "Sustainability is an increasingly important consideration that is shaping consumer and business spending habits across the globe. Early-stage companies that can provide innovative solutions to address these issues could have the potential for attractive returns."

He added that "Octopus already has a loyal following after early investments in brands such as Graze, Depop, Zoopla and Secret Escapes".

