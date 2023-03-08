FTSE Small Cap set to compete with FTSE 100 on dividends in 2023

Octopus Barometer

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The FTSE AIM dividend yield continues to drag behind the other indices
Image:

The FTSE AIM dividend yield continues to drag behind the other indices

UK investors seeking dividends may look away from the FTSE 100 as other indices offer competitive yields, a new report has found.

Octopus Investments' Dividend Barometer found that 2022 the FTSE Small Cap index dividend yield was ahead of the FTSE 250 ex IT and FTSE AIM, and was only slightly behind the large-cap FTSE 100.

The report also forecast this same pattern to be repeated for 2023, with the FTSE Small Cap expected to hit 3.8% dividend yield, a close second to the forecasted 3.9% for the FTSE 100.

Although its dividend yield lagged the bigger-capped spaces, the FTSE AIM was the only index where payouts are expected to recover to pre-Covid levels in 2023, this may be due to the unsustainably high levels of dividends pre-pandemic in the larger indices.

Despite the FTSE 100's strong dividend yields, Octopus noted that just ten stocks are expected to yield 55% of the total payouts from the sector.

This compares to the top ten payers yielding 21% of the FTSE 250 (Ex IT), 26% of the FTSE Small Cap (Ex IT) and 31% of the FTSE AIM.

The firm added that these top dividend yielders are also spread across a wider variety of sectors, as FTSE 100 top performers tend of sit in the bank, commodity, tobacco and healthcare stocks.

'Dividend concentration' has been a long-term concern regarding the FTSE 100, as just a handful of stocks have generated the majority of the UK market's blue-chip dividends.

In the FTSE 250, top yielders include housebuilder Vistry and media company ITV, while the FTSE Small Cap included food specialist Bakkavor and window and door manufacturer Tyman.

Octopus also said that dividends cover weas particularly strong in the FTSE AIM, noting that it is set to reach an average of 3.5x, compared to 2.4x in the FTSE 100 and 250.

In total, FTSE AIM dividend payouts have increased by 64% since 2015 from around £770m to almost £1.3bn expected for 2023, compared to FTSE 100 dividend payouts increasing 17.3% during that time.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Royal London operating profits jump 58% following 'simplification'

Investors increasingly look to emerging markets for higher returns

More on UK

Acting editor James Baxter-Derrington
UK

Don't blame Arm for fleeing the FTSE

We don't even back ourselves

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 March 2023 • 4 min read
The decision marks a blow to London, where Arm was listed until it was bought by Japanese firm SoftBank in 2016 in a $32bn deal.
UK

Softbank's Arm dashes hopes for London listing as it opts for New York

Subsequent UK listing a possibility

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 March 2023 • 1 min read
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey
UK

Bailey splits opinion on hikes with 'specifically vague' speech

‘Open relationship’ with future policy

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 March 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Why meaningful progress on DE&I matters to investors

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
02

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

PwC study: 18-year-old women starting work today will not see pay equality in their careers

07 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

06 March 2023 • 10 min read
05

Helena Morrissey: Gender equality is not about fitting the mould

08 March 2023 • 4 min read
06

Female experts leading the way on asset management boards

08 March 2023 • 3 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot