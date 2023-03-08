FTSE Small Cap set to compete with FTSE 100 on dividends in 2023

The FTSE AIM dividend yield continues to drag behind the other indices

Octopus Investments' Dividend Barometer found that 2022 the FTSE Small Cap index dividend yield was ahead of the FTSE 250 ex IT and FTSE AIM, and was only slightly behind the large-cap FTSE 100.

The report also forecast this same pattern to be repeated for 2023, with the FTSE Small Cap expected to hit 3.8% dividend yield, a close second to the forecasted 3.9% for the FTSE 100.

Although its dividend yield lagged the bigger-capped spaces, the FTSE AIM was the only index where payouts are expected to recover to pre-Covid levels in 2023, this may be due to the unsustainably high levels of dividends pre-pandemic in the larger indices.

Despite the FTSE 100's strong dividend yields, Octopus noted that just ten stocks are expected to yield 55% of the total payouts from the sector.

This compares to the top ten payers yielding 21% of the FTSE 250 (Ex IT), 26% of the FTSE Small Cap (Ex IT) and 31% of the FTSE AIM.

The firm added that these top dividend yielders are also spread across a wider variety of sectors, as FTSE 100 top performers tend of sit in the bank, commodity, tobacco and healthcare stocks.

'Dividend concentration' has been a long-term concern regarding the FTSE 100, as just a handful of stocks have generated the majority of the UK market's blue-chip dividends.

In the FTSE 250, top yielders include housebuilder Vistry and media company ITV, while the FTSE Small Cap included food specialist Bakkavor and window and door manufacturer Tyman.

Octopus also said that dividends cover weas particularly strong in the FTSE AIM, noting that it is set to reach an average of 3.5x, compared to 2.4x in the FTSE 100 and 250.

In total, FTSE AIM dividend payouts have increased by 64% since 2015 from around £770m to almost £1.3bn expected for 2023, compared to FTSE 100 dividend payouts increasing 17.3% during that time.