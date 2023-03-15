Octopus Investments distribution team at risk as 16 face redundancy

A dozen new roles created

James Baxter-Derrington
2023-03-15
While 16 may be made redundant, a dozen new roles have been created at the firm.
The sales team at Octopus Investments may lose up to 16 members, as the firm puts redundancy on the table.

As part of a "reshaping" of its retail sales and customer team, 16 current roles "could be made redundant" in order to "better position the business to unlock our growth ambitions".

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

A spokesperson for Octopus Investments told Investment Week: "We are implementing a structure to strengthen our regional focus for clients and personal development and career progression opportunities for our team."

While 16 may be made redundant, a dozen new roles have been created at the firm.

The spokesperson said all current employees were "encouraged to apply for the new positions", which would be "aligned to the new team structure".

They added: "We will work closely with any employees who are impacted by the changes and do our best to support them in finding new opportunities."

