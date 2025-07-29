Octopus Investments: We will 'stick with the UK for now'

CEO Benjamin Davis announced his departure in June after 14 years at the firm with leadership set to continue under Simon Rogerson, founder and CEO of Octopus Group; Lieven Debruyne, CEO of Octopus Capital, and Erin Platts, chief executive of Octopus Ventures. Octopus Investments reshuffles senior leadership team in business restructure Octopus Investments has been co-managed by Kirsty Barr and Alison Radley as heads of retail since January 2025, both having joined in 2021. The pair oversee £9.6bn assets under management as of March 2025 on behalf of over 70,000 investors. While...