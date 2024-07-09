Octopus Investments reshuffles senior leadership team in business restructure

The CEO of Octopus Investments Benjamin Davis will now be the CEO of fund management for the firm. Davis was appointed to his former CEO in February 2023, having joined the firm in 2010. He ran the Octopus Apollo VCT for several years, moving over from the firm's healthcare team, prior to which he worked in the Octopus real estate unit for six years. Along with Davis's internal move, Erin Platts, CEO of HSBC Innovation Banking, will take on the role of CEO of Octopus Ventures from January next year. Gresham House Energy Storage secures leasing deal with Octopus Energy for half of p...