Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust downgraded by Stifel after NAV fall

It comes after the trust’s NAV dropped 1.6% in the first quarter, following a fall in power price forecasts.

With a share price of 102p, the trust sat a 5% discount to the net asset value (NAV) per share at the end of March, which was 107.7p, according to Stifel.

Analysts at Stifel said that they did not "see scope for a rerating to NAV given the tougher outlook for renewables this year and the risk of further downside surprises".

The drop in NAV was at the "higher end of the range" of first quarter falls in NAV seen so far across the renewables sector, the analysts said.

The biggest impact was a -2.9p hit to NAV per share from lower power price forecasts primarily over 2023 to 2025.

Stifel's analysts said the extent of this fall had "surprised" them, given the trust's high proportion of fixed revenues.

Fixed revenues for the Octopus trust are 78% over the next two years and was 68% at the end of 2022.

But the fall was also due to the power-only generation weighted power price curve disclosed in the year end accounts to 2022, which showed assumed average power price levels not far above £80/MWh for 2023.

By comparison, the assumption at the end of 2022 for UK solar/wind power was an average of £152/MWh for 2023, even including the 20% discount applied to power price forecasts at the time, which has now been removed, offsetting some of the hit.

The fall is still significant, however, as the UK solar/wind assumption has now decreased to £98/MWh, due to falls in wholesale prices over the quarter.

Since the start of this year, forecast wholesale power prices across Europe have also decreased, particularly over the 2023 to 2025 period.

Analysts were also surprised to see a negative movement on the NAV per share from inflation of -0.6p.

"Overall, we believe the reality of what was occurring over this quarter was not well communicated or touched upon in the full-year results published in late March," Stifel's analysts concluded.