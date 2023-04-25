Octopus Titan VCT suffers 'disappointing' 23% total return loss in 2022

£319m loss

NAV per share fell to 76.9p for 2022, down from 105.7p a year earlier.
Octopus Titan VCT suffered a total return loss of 23% over the course of 2022 amid a "difficult global macro environment".

In the VCT's annual results published today (25 April), it revealed that NAV per share had fallen to 76.9p for 2022, down from 105.7p a year earlier. In 2021, the VCT reported a total return of 20.3%.

Chair Tom Leader said the decline was "disappointing", adding that it reflected "the difficult global macro environment we have faced in the last year and follows a record year in 2021 in terms of both exit proceeds and total return".

Explaining the fall in fortunes, Leader said, in some cases, valuations have been "adjusted downwards to reflect both the tougher conditions and lower market comparables", as this influences what an acquirer might deem a fair price to pay for a business in the current climate.

He added: "In other cases, a decreased valuation will reflect a portfolio company's specific performance, and we believe that, in the short term, we may unfortunately see more companies fail.

"They are operating under more difficult circumstances, targets set at the point of initial investment may be more difficult to achieve, and it may become more challenging for companies to raise funds."

In total, 67 companies saw a collective decrease in valuation of £352m. The businesses that contributed most significantly to this were Cazoo, ManyPets and Chronext.

Despite the recent decrease in NAV, the firm delivered a total return over five years of 11%, while the tax-free annual compound return for the original shareholders since Titan's launch in October 2007 reached 4.2%, Leader said.

In the 12 months to 31 December 2022, the VCT used £355m of its cash resources, a total of 93% of Octopus Titan's cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021. 

This was comprised of £157m in new and follow-on investments, £50m in dividends, £41m in share buybacks, £43m in annual investment management fees and other running costs and a £64m performance fee. 

In 2022, three full profitable disposals were completed (BehavioSec, Digital Shadows and Glofox), with one partial profitable realisation (Amplience). 

In total, these disposals are set to return £48m to Titan in cash, shares and/or deferred amounts, with £44m of this received in 2022.  

The portfolio manager's view acknowledged the past year had been "a period of immense change on a global scale, and Titan has understandably been affected by this". 

They added: "Looking ahead, we are confident that many portfolio companies have the potential to build upon their successes to date. 

"We back businesses from a wide range of sectors, at different investment stages, and we think this breadth of scope will provide Titan with the opportunities it needs to succeed in the future and return to its previous growth trajectory."

