NN IP
NN IP completes green bond range with launch of sovereign fund
Under lead manager Bram Bos
NN IP hires from Allianz and ASI for senior roles in sustainable and impact equity team
Paul Schofield, Jeremy Kent and Pieter van Diepen to join
NN IP creates chief sustainability officer role
Adrie Heinsbroek gets promotion
NN IP appoints Marcin Adamczyk as head of emerging market debt
Replaces interim head Edith Siermann
Update: NN IP's Assalin and EMD team join William Blair IM
To start in Q1 2020
NN IP launches short duration green bond fund
Adding to existing suite