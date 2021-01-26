NN IP hires from Allianz and ASI for senior roles in sustainable and impact equity team

Paul Schofield has been appointed head of sustainable and impact equity at NN IP

Paul Schofield and Jeremy Kent are joining NN Investment Partners' (NN IP) sustainable and impact equity team from Allianz Global Investors, while Aberdeen Standard Investments' (ASI) Pieter van Diepen has also been poached by the firm.

Schofield has been appointed head of sustainable and impact equity at NN IP, where he will lead a team of 19 investment professionals managing its sustainable and impact equity range.

Kent has been hired as senior portfolio manager of NN IP's sustainable equity funds, reporting to Schofield.

Earlier this month, Allianz GI confirmed that Schofield and Kent were preparing to leave the firm and named new co-managers on its Global Sustainability Strategy.

NN IP also announced the appointment of ASI's investment director within the global equities team, van Diepen, to head the sustainable and equity analyst team, which comprises seven buy-side analysts and two data scientists.

In addition, van Diepen will take on the role of senior analyst on the fintech and financial inclusion value chain and will report to Schofield.

The analyst team is also being strengthened, with three new analyst hires confirmed by NN IP, including Giovanna Petti covering environmental solutions and materials, Dirk-Jan Dirksen on digital transformation, and Jeff Meys, covering consumer trends.

All three senior appointments will join NN IP on 1 April, with Schofield reporting to Jeroen Bos, head of specialised equity and responsible investing.

Bos said: "We are very pleased to welcome six new members to our team. Paul, Jeremy and Pieter bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in equity investing and sustainability to NN IP and are fully aligned with our responsible investment philosophy.

"They are well-positioned to directly add value to our sustainable and impact equity investment processes, benefitting our clients."