NN IP completes green bond range with launch of sovereign fund

NN Investment Partners (NN IP) has expanded its green bonds offerings with the launch of the NN (L) Sovereign Green Bond fund focusing on treasury and government-related bonds.

The fund, managed by Bram Bos, will aim to have a positive environmental impact through the projects it finances, applying the same investment approach as the existing NN (L) Green Bond fund.

The new launch completes the firm's range of green bond funds, which now includes aggregate, corporate, sovereign and an option for a fund with a shorter duration, offering investors "maximum flexibility".

It has been five years since NN IP launched its first dedicated green bond fund and a year since launching its corporate green bond fund.

Bos, lead portfolio manager green bonds at the firm, said: "I am proud to be part of the development of an asset class that will play a key role in financing climate change mitigation and supporting the environment.

"Whilst in the past, investor demand for green bonds mainly came from impact investors, we now see more typical fixed income investors allocating to green bonds as well. These investors are looking to make their portfolio more sustainable without sacrificing financial performance.

"Offering a broad range of green bond strategies makes this even easier, as it allows them maximum flexibility to allocate to green bonds that replicate the characteristics of traditional bonds in their portfolio."

According to NN IP, global green bond issuance could increase by 50% this year compared to last, reaching €400bn and pushing the total market size past the €1trn mark. By 2023, the firm expects the market size could double again to €2trn.

NN IP has seen strong investor demand for green bonds, with total assets in its green bond strategies and mandates increasing to €3.7bn over the past five years.