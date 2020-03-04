Newton Investment Management

BNY Mellon investment manager

Newton Investment Management is a London-based global investment management subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon). It was founded in 1978 and offers investment products including investment management, absolute-return investing, equities, global bonds, multi-asset investing and fixed income investments. Assets under management are in the region of £50bn (as at 30 June 2018).