Newton IM appoints new head of equity income as Ilga Haubelt leaves portfolio management

Lydotes will continue to report to Newton IM equities CIO John Porter.
Lydotes will continue to report to Newton IM equities CIO John Porter.

Newton Investment Management has appointed James Lydotes as head of equity income, with immediate effect, following the departure of current head Ilga Haubelt.

Haubelt, who joined the firm in 2019 and has held the role of equity income head since April 2020, has left to pursue a "non-portfolio-management opportunity" at another investment firm.

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

Lydotes will continue to also serve at deputy chief investment officer at Newton IM and lead manager of the Global Infrastructure Dividend Focus Equity and Newton Investment Management North America-managed International Core Equity funds.  

Prior to joining Newton as part of the integration of Mellon Investment Corporation's active equity and multi-asset capabilities, Lydotes accrued 22 years' experience across multiple roles In MIC and The Boston Company Asset Management.

Newton's Paul Flood takes on further multi-asset funds

In his new role,  Lydotes will also become head of the portfolio management team of the BNY Mellon Global Equity Income and Newton Global Equity Income funds, working alongside current portfolio managers Jon Bell and Robert Hay.

Lydotes will continue to report to Newton IM equities CIO John Porter.

