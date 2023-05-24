The Big Interview: Newton CEO Munro on banks, adjusting to a new regime and 60/40

The tumultuous events of the past few months in the banking sector have prompted many articles asking if this is another Lehman moment, a wider banking crisis, or a credit crunch?

Euan Munro is well placed to offer a perspective on the current environment in the context of an investing career spanning over 30 years, including 18 years as a macro investor at Standard Life Investments, where he was the architect of the GARS capability and rose to be executive director, head of fixed interest and multi-asset investing.

In recent years, he has also been able to observe the impact of market turbulence on investors first hand as CEO of Aviva Investors for seven years and more recently CEO of Newton Investment Management, after taking the helm in June 2021.

In Munro's view, the current scenario is not another 2008 and events should be viewed as the consequence of interest rates turning after such a long period when they have been held low.

"Things were obviously going to break and it was going to change the winners and losers, as we moved into a new regime," he says.

He highlights that interest rate rises have been accelerated by a big spike in inflation, which has pushed them up faster in this cycle than at any time in the past 100 years or so.

"For banks that were holding any sort of longer-dated bonds on their buy-and-hold book, they are worth less than what they bought them for, which isn't an existential problem as long as all the depositors don't leave during the period they have to hold them. That is the issue that a number of these banks, certainly Silicon Valley Bank, fell into," he explains.

"I think it means a bit of consolidation in the banking sector as it resolves the problem. It probably means some of the banks are feeling a bit less sure of themselves, so some of the US regional banks will be less inclined to lend. Whether you call it a credit crunch or credit recession, there will be less lending and that will take some tenths of percentage points off GDP.

"The other thing is banks will need to work a bit harder to retain their depositors and if they have to pay more to them, it is going to impact profitability. But our view is, fundamentally, they are in much better shape than in 2007-2008."

In terms of contagion spreading from the US banks to the wider sector, Munro takes a more sanguine approach that this is not a general banking crisis. He highlights the GFC was caused by a genuine credit problem as people had borrowed more than they could afford to pay back and there was a credit issue at the banks, whereas today there is more of a liquidity issue.

60/40 debate

Munro has also been considering what the end of the easy money era means for investors' portfolios, especially after a very tough period in 2022 for lower-risk clients. This has fuelled the debate about the future of 60/40 style strategies, which Newton runs as well as unconstrained multi-asset vehicles.

"We are in a different regime, and how you should structure portfolios needs to change," he says. "We don't think a lot of the structures that people have used as default funds for pensions are very well designed for the future.

"Whether it is a benchmark like the S&P 500, or a compound benchmark like 60/40, who said that was a good mix for client outcomes? To some extent it has become a convention that ‘I will not get fired if I'm close enough to 60/40, because everybody will do badly at the same time'. But that really isn't very thoughtful in terms of what is right for the end client and what they are trying to achieve."

Munro explains his issue has not been as much with the 60/40 allocation between equities and fixed income, as that to some extent comes down to the client's risk preference, but rather the allocation to index weights within these components.

For clients trying to achieve a decent level of income in retirement, Munro suggests the 60% portion needs to be much more orientated towards equity income, while the 40% bond weight in the current climate probably shouldn't have index levels of interest rate sensitivity.

Private markets

Meanwhile, unlike other asset managers who are bumping up their private market expertise, Munro says there are no plans to develop its proposition in this area.

"We quite like investing in specialist teams through listed structures that give us exposure to alternative income streams and that is an important component in our multi-asset solutions. But we don't invest directly ourselves in these asset classes. To some extent that is a question of scale and not wanting to hire the many experts across all those different areas that we would need to make those investments."

The CEO also warns about the potential risks from the so-called ‘democratisation of private markets', especially in these market conditions.

He says: "There is a rapid adjustment of assets in the listed sector to new realities like higher interest rates and a lower growth environment. I think there is a lot of quite stale pricing in some of these private books, and I think they have still got to take the pain.

"I would be concerned about the current owners of these private assets, which are nearly always professional investors, trying to get out at the wrong price by selling them to less skilled retail investors through listed vehicles because it is a good exit point. That is something the regulator and everybody should be carefully watching, so making sure there isn't a transfer of wealth from those further up the information spectrum to those lower down."

Sustainable investing

Another area in transition where Newton is heavily involved is ESG and sustainable investing, with Munro observing the situation is clearly not black and white but he identifies three categories in terms of what groups are doing: embedding ESG, sustainable investing and impact investing.

He highlights one of the problems with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) is the assumption that Article 9 is better than Article 8 and both are better than Article 6, when they are just different, so references to ‘downgrades' are unhelpful.

"I would argue that the biggest impact we can have is often about brown to green," Munro says. "It is relatively easy to fill the virtuous portfolio but changing your portfolio isn't changing the world. If you want to change the world, you have to engage with high carbon companies and encourage them to get better. You have to be prepared to invest in emerging markets as well."

Munro is also sceptical that consumers will really understand all the new categorisations and fund labels.

"The general level of investment knowledge, and the general willingness to become educated in these matters, is very low. My view is the onus needs to be on governance, so the regulators should be demanding the right level of governance, whether it is at investment management board level, fund management board level, master trust board level for pensions, and make sure these people properly police ESG. They should have the capacity to understand the difference between embedded ESG, sustainable, or impact."

The CEO adds that governance has a lot of the answers to problems in the industry which have caused damage to end investors

"There will always be people who skirt rules and don't disclose things that cause damage. That is why we have a regulator so sanctions and fines can be applied when people don't abide by the rules.

"My view is not that people should back off from our industry and let us tell whatever story we want but I think we are quite well regulated. There is probably a lot of money going to be lost in other ways outside the regulated framework that people should be more worried about."

Future priorities

As he celebrates his second anniversary at Newton, Munro also reflects on how he has developed the business and areas where the group can take the lead in the future. In particular, he is proud of the growth of a multi-dimensional research platform, following the transition of global equities and multi-asset research capabilities from Mellon Investments Corporation.

"It is a combination of quantitative, fundamental, investigative and responsible investing with expertise in areas like geopolitics," Munro explains. "Investing is hard, as everybody is trying to do the same thing: we are all trying to beat the market. If you can triangulate on the investment problem from as many angles as possible, you are more likely to make the right decision."

In the UK market, a recent launch has been the BNY Mellon IM FutureLegacy Multi Asset range, where Newton is the sub-advisor, which includes five risk-rated sustainable multi-asset funds aimed at the retirement space.

"That puts substance to some of the comments I made about the design of pensions maybe not being right for the future that we are facing into," Munro says. "We have been able to launch a range of funds that we think are more appropriate for a higher interest rate, more inflationary type of future.

"Looking ahead, I also think there is a big rehabilitation going to happen for equity income, where Newton can claim to have some leadership. We are seeing some positive flows into our equity income range and I would expect that will be a big part of our future."

In addition, Munro thinks the group can use its expertise as thematic investors to identify growth areas in an environment where growth is scarce, such as food innovation for example. He also addresses some of the criticisms about thematic funds in recent years.

"It is important the direction you came at thematic investing," he says. "If you came at it from a commercial point of view, that is potentially creating difficulty because you can nearly always sell what has gone up a lot but it is not usually the most exciting on a forward-looking basis from an investment point of view.

"I think the good thing about us is long before we ever launched thematic funds, we were thinking thematically in the context of the management of our global equity book and multi-asset.

"My view is that a lot of the most successful thematics tapped into the growth zeitgeist. [But] we have thematic funds in areas like global natural resources, which have done very well recently, and global infrastructure that is more of an income play. So income and a more diversified set of themes might be more interesting in the future, rather than getting into artificial intelligence, robotics and so on, which tended to drive the last boom and bust."

Finally, Munro is looking even further into the future and the possible impact of technologies like AI and ChatGPT on the sector.

"People are thinking about how it might be used. I think the stakes are very high in our industry for getting things right. It is a bit like a driverless car will be held to a higher standard than the driver behind the wheel to some extent," Munro comments.

"My view on ChatGPT is it is quite impressive on subjects that you don't know a lot about but if you try it on a subject you know a lot about, it is not an expert system. I think there is no chance of trusting it for important client communications, or important data into a report."