Newton's Paul Flood takes on further multi-asset funds

Head of MA prepares to retire

clock • 1 min read
Paul Flood of Newton Investment Management
Image:

Paul Flood of Newton Investment Management

Paul Flood has been appointed head of mixed assets investment at BNY Mellon Investment Management subsidiary Newton Investment Management, as its head of multi-asset balanced and charities Rob Stewart prepares to retire later this year.

Flood, who currently manages the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income fund and the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return fund, will absorb Stewart's responsibilities as lead manager of the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth fund as of 1 July.

He will also join the BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund and BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Global Balanced fund management teams, alongside lead manager Simon Nichols.

Flood will continue to oversee asset allocation, derivatives, investment trusts and convertible bonds analysis, within the multi-asset team and generate ideas within alternative assets.

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team 

He will step off the global income strategy on 1 August. Flood and Hilary Meades, new head of charities investment, will both report to Mitesh Sheth, CIO of multi-asset.

Sheth said: "For institutional and intermediary markets, there is a growing need for dynamic multi-asset strategies as we face elevated volatility, rising rates and inflation. Our clients need managers who can dynamically manage risk between equities and bonds, between growth and value, between emerging and developed markets."

Trustpilot