CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM

John Porter becomes sole CIO

Cristian Angeloni
2 min read

Newton Investment Management CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth will leave BNY Investments' subsidiary to “pursue other opportunities”.

Munro joined Newton in 2021 as CEO from Aviva Investors, where he held a similar role for more than seven years. Prior to that, the outgoing CEO spent nearly 18 years at Standard Life Investments, now Aberdeen, in several senior roles. BNY closes amber-rated Newton Managed Targeted Return fund after failed merger Sheth became co-CIO in 2022, joining from Redington whether he served as CEO for nearly six years. Writing on LinkedIn, Munro said it has been a "privilege to lead this storied firm". "I am leaving behind some of the best investors I have ever had the privilege to work ...

Cristian Angeloni
