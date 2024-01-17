GAM hires Newton IM's Markham as head of global growth equities Hawtin heads to Liontrust

Markham brings 25 years' experience to the role, most recently as head of global equities at BNY Mellon IM subsidiary Newton Investment Management, where he has worked since he joined the industry. Over his career, he managed a range of strategies, including sustainable global, European equities, international equities and Japan equities. Newton IM taps Wellington Management for EM and Asia equities chief Markham replaces Hawtin, who is set to join Liontrust in May as the firm's new head of global growth equities. With Markham joining in February, the pair will work together to ...