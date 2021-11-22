Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

Therese Niklasson will join the firm on 7 February 2022
Therese Niklasson will join the firm on 7 February 2022

BNY Mellon Investment Management’s Newton Investment Management has appointed Therese Niklasson as its new global head of sustainability, Investment Week can reveal.

Niklasson joins the firm from Ninety One, where she was most recently global head of sustainability, leading the development and execution of the firm's sustainability strategy.

Newton IM expands responsible investment team

In her new role, effective 7 February 2022, she will report to Newton IM CEO Euan Munro and will be responsible for driving Newton's responsible and sustainable investment strategy.

Niklasson, who also joins the Newton executive committee, will manage a team of 19 responsible investment specialists, with a focus on research, stewardship, data and product advocacy.

She brings 17 years' experience in sustainable investing to the firm and has also held roles with SustainAbility, Innovest and Threadneedle Asset Management, along with her decade at Ninety One.

BNY Mellon IM to divide Mellon Investments active expertise across boutiques

Munro said: "As a purposeful owner, Newton seeks to be long-term in its approach, selective in its choices, deep in its research and active in its engagement, always for the benefit of its clients. Our global head of sustainable investment is a pivotal role, leading the next stage in our 40-year responsible investment journey to help shape and promote awareness of Newton's sustainable investment strategies and approach to responsible investment.

"Therese's extensive experience and proven track record in building global ESG capabilities and influencing and transforming investment teams' approach to sustainability issues, will be instrumental in driving Newton's vision and continued development of our sustainable investment franchise."

