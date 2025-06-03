Therese Niklasson to leave Newton Investment Management

Niklasson joined Newton IM in 2022 and has spent more than two decades in various sustainable investment roles, including a decade at Ninety One, where she started as a global head of ESG research and was later promoted to global head of sustainability. CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM Her exit follows a string of other leadership departures this year, including that of CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth. A spokesperson for Newton IM confirmed Niklasson's departure and added that sustainable investment research "remains an integrated part of Newton...