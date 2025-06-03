Therese Niklasson to leave Newton Investment Management

Newton Investment Management’s global head of sustainable investment, Therese Niklasson, will leave the firm.
Niklasson joined Newton IM in 2022 and has spent more than two decades in various sustainable investment roles, including a decade at Ninety One, where she started as a global head of ESG research and was later promoted to global head of sustainability. CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM Her exit follows a string of other leadership departures this year, including that of CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth. A spokesperson for Newton IM confirmed Niklasson's departure and added that sustainable investment research "remains an integrated part of Newton...
