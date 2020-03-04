Neil Woodford

Leading UK fund manager

Neil Woodford is founding partner of Woodford Investment Management and a leading UK fund manager. He began his career with the Dominion Insurance Company and in 1987 became a fund manager with Eagle Star, then moved to Invesco Perpetual in 1988. Woodford ran the Invesco Perpetual Income and Invesco Perpetual High Income funds, with £10.36bn and £13.64bn in assets respectively.

In April 2014, Woodford left his role as head of UK equities at Invesco to set up Woodford Investment Management. In April 2015, he launched Woodford Patient Capital Trust, a large listed investment trust.

Following the success of the Woodford Equity Income Fund, Woodford IM launched CF Woodford Income Focus in April 2017, with a higher yield target of approximately 5%. In 2012, Woodford was appointed a CBE for services to the economy.