RGL's case is centred on HL's continued promotion of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF), up until its suspension in 2019, even though the strategy was already facing diversification and liquidity issues. Thousands of Woodford investors join RGL lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown In an update posted to RGL's website yesterday (24 March), it said "a further cohort of claimants is currently being prepared". The number of people joining the case has grown significantly in recent months and weeks. Back in November, the total number of investors in the lawsuit was over 5,0...