The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?
Challenges for newly-appointed governor
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
How will renminbi movements affect other Asian currencies?
We believe the move of US dollar/Chinese renminbi above seven during early August is symbolic, and the country has explained it is in response to the US-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods.
What will the 'Japanification of Europe' mean for investors?
Effects of low-interest rate environment
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2019
Which funds made the cut?
Muzinich & Co hires first responsible investing chief
Archie Beeching joins after seven years with UN PRI
Muzinich hires Neuberger Berman's Douie as global distribution head
Effective immediately
Muzinich recruits BNY Mellon's wealth management head for UK wholesale role
Spent three years at BNY Mellon
Are high yield bonds still attractive?
Duration has remained steady in European sector
Which funds topped SharingAlpha charts in January?
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of January, with Terry Smith's (pictured) Fundsmith topping the charts as the most highly-rated provider, while his £14bn Equity fund was the most popular in fund-of-funds...
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2017
Honouring the industry's trailblazers
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2017
Active and passive categories
Muzinich promotes marketing MD to global distribution head
Has spent nine years at firm
Over-gloomy news flow creating opportunities in EMD
Brazil is a good illustration of why many investors remain wary of emerging market debt (EMD), despite the serious attractions of the asset class.
Muzinich extends EMD fund range
New fund managed by Warren Hyland
Could EMD be a safe haven from US and European political uncertainties?
It may seem strange to consider emerging markets a potential safe haven, but arguably that is now the view of many of those looking to mitigate the political uncertainties in Europe and the US.
Why bond managers need dry powder amid US 'regime change'
The US is in the midst of regime change. We are still waiting to see how much of his 100-day plan US President Donald Trump will - or can - put into effect, but fiscal stimulus and spending plans on the scale proposed could be transformative.
EMD: Time to switch from capital gain to coupon-clipping strategies
Emerging market debt has gained more than 15% in 2016, outperforming all other major asset classes and markets, and confounding the roundly pessimistic expectations at the start of the year.
Highlights from Investment Week's Specialist Investment Awards 2016
Recognising specialist boutiques and passive investing
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2016
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our second Specialist Investment Awards, designed to recognise boutique & specialist fund managers and passive investing.
What are the fundamentals behind EM debt demand?
The 'growth gap' between emerging and developed markets is widening in the former's favour and emerging markets are expected to grow by a robust 4.5% this year, according to Muzinich's Warren Hyland.
Muzinich's Muller: The opportunities in 'dislocated' high yield
Last year a mini-tornado blew through energy markets as oil prices tumbled. This swept up many firms at the heart of the US fracking boom that had grown through high yield debt. The wider high yield market took a fair bit of collateral damage.
Even more EU sovereign debt likely to move into negative territory in 2016
Europe's recovery remains choppy, slow and fragile, yet as long as it can be maintained, European high yield debt is an attractive option for investors, according to Muzinich & Co's Erick Muller.
Muzinich unveils UK private debt fund
Availble to HNWIs