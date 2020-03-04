Muzinich & Co

Which funds topped SharingAlpha charts in January?
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of January, with Terry Smith's (pictured) Fundsmith topping the charts as the most highly-rated provider, while his £14bn Equity fund was the most popular in fund-of-funds...

Why bond managers need dry powder amid US 'regime change'
The US is in the midst of regime change. We are still waiting to see how much of his 100-day plan US President Donald Trump will - or can - put into effect, but fiscal stimulus and spending plans on the scale proposed could be transformative.