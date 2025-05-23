Deep Dive: UK behind in private markets access but 'boulder is rolling downhill'

Regulatory developments across the world have made it easier for wholesale and retail investors to tap into private markets opportunities, but adoption has been slower in the UK.
Even the UK government has been adamant on the benefits of bolstering investment into private assets, including via its recent Mansion House Accord, where 17 pension funds agreed to allocate up to 10% to such asset classes. According to Emmanuel Deblanc, CIO of M&G's private markets division, there are several features which make private markets appealing for wholesale and private wealth investors. UK Treasury delivers long-awaited PISCES framework with FCA rules to follow He noted that 87% of all companies with a turnover of more than $100m are private, which means they can offer ...
