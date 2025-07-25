Deep Dive: Private market valuation becoming an evergreen issue

Demand for evergreen funds growing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

As private markets gain more attention from investors, the sector is under increased scrutiny over how it values its assets.

According to Neuberger Berman, demand for private market assets has been on the rise in Europe since 2024, with allocation to them up from 19% to 47% in the last year. Bank of England: We cannot compromise on basic financial stability Back in March, the Financial Conduct Authority found flaws in the valuation process in private markets, with better identification and documentation of potential conflicts of interest needing improvement. These shortcomings become major problems when you consider how fast the private market is growing. UK Finance has stated that private equity, ven...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Marex purchases Winterflood Securities from Close Brothers for £104m

ECB keeps rates steady at 2% for the first time in a year

More on Regulation

The Big Question: What would your ISA reform look like?
UK

The Big Question: What would your ISA reform look like?

Seven experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 25 July 2025 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Private market valuation becoming an evergreen issue
Regulation

Deep Dive: Private market valuation becoming an evergreen issue

Demand for evergreen funds growing

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 25 July 2025 • 4 min read
FCA whistleblowing: Retail investments in top three sectors for cases
Regulation

FCA whistleblowing: Retail investments in top three sectors for cases

Watchdog opened 205 retail investments whistleblowing cases last year

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 23 July 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot