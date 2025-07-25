Deep Dive: Private market valuation becoming an evergreen issue

As private markets gain more attention from investors, the sector is under increased scrutiny over how it values its assets.
According to Neuberger Berman, demand for private market assets has been on the rise in Europe since 2024, with allocation to them up from 19% to 47% in the last year. Bank of England: We cannot compromise on basic financial stability Back in March, the Financial Conduct Authority found flaws in the valuation process in private markets, with better identification and documentation of potential conflicts of interest needing improvement. These shortcomings become major problems when you consider how fast the private market is growing. UK Finance has stated that private equity, ven...
