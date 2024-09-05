Latest from Investment IQ: US election year - Market trends to watch

As the US gears up for the presidential election, investors are looking at an increasingly uncertain landscape. From regulatory overhauls in the fintech sector to the future of renewable energy and private credit, there are many factors at play that could shape global dynamics after 4 November. What's more, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts, US inflation remains stubborn, and labour markets continue to affect the economic outlook. For those looking for guidance to navigate these uncertain times, Investment IQ brings you the latest insights and analysis of the key areas to watch: ...