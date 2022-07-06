Impact of war and inflation: risk to remain elevated across 2022

The first half of 2022 will be remembered as a hugely challenging time for investors. As markets looks set to continue recovering from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this was quickly derailed by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, while rising inflation also added to investor woes.





As such, given the shocks seen across markets over the last six months, we asked nine leading investors for their views on what they see as the key risks in markets as we head into the second half of 2022.