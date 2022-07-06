Impact of war and inflation: risk to remain elevated across 2022

Robert Lind, economist, Capital Group
“The major economies have rapidly regained the ground lost during the pandemic, but now face new challenges and risks.
"In Europe, the war in Ukraine has triggered a sharp rise in energy prices, which is pushing up inflation and threatening the recovery. In the US, tight labour markets are magnifying mounting wage pressures, inflation is soaring, and the Federal Reserve is tightening policy. In China, a resurgence of Covid and lockdown policies are eroding growth. Investors will have to cope with more turbulent financial markets in the light of uncertainty around economic growth and the persistence of inflation.”